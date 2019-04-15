×
WWE News: Kofi Kingston responds to Superstar Billy Graham's comments on his size

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
374   //    15 Apr 2019, 11:45 IST

Kofi finally responds!
Kofi finally responds!

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has finally responded to WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham's comments on his size.

Kingston stated that no matter what people say, they'll see him as WWE Champion the moment they turn on their TV.


In case you didn't know...

'Superstar' Billy Graham had recently put up a post on his official Facebook page. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Kingston going to WrestleMania 35 to compete for the WWE Title is a joke. He also found it laughable that Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan, two lightweight Superstars, were competing for the top title on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.


Also read: Billy Graham makes a scathing statement on Kofi's size


Graham later went on to suggest Kingston to start doing steroids to gain some weight. 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T bashed Graham for his comments.


The heart of the matter

After being a silent spectator for a while, Kofi Kingston has finally responded to the Hall of Famer's scathing comments. In his recent interview with Newsweek, the Dreadlocked Dynamo opened up on Graham's comments.

Kingston said that although he hasn't seen the post himself, he did hear about Graham's comments from other sources. Kofi remained classy throughout the interview and didn't take Graham's name even once. He added that people are entitled to their opinion, but at the end of the day, he is the WWE Champion and that's a fact.

I’ve heard a few things through the grapevine. Honestly, I haven’t seen them myself. People can say whatever they want. But as long as they turn on the television, they will see me as champion.
That’s really all that matters. And I don’t have a comment about people’s opinions. People are entitled to their own opinion as far as what a WWE Champion should be, but the fact is that I am WWE Champion and that’s a fact. It is what it is.


What's next?

Billy Graham didn't do his reputation any favors after his recent antics on social media. Kofi Kingston is on top of the wrestling world at the moment and here's hoping he gets to keep the belt for a good while before dropping it.

What are your views on Kofi's response to Graham's comments?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
