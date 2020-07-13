Konnan reveals how he taught Bret Hart The Sharpshooter

Bret Hart's genius in being able to have innovative matches will always hold in good stead.

Konnan also talked about his relationship with Bret Hart.

Bret Hart mentioned it in his book (Image courtesy: WWE)

The exciting thing about professional wrestling is that fans learn something new every day. On Keepin' it 100, Konnan was asked how he taught Bret Hart his signature submission hold. As many WWE fans know, the hold was one of many reasons he was known as The Excellence of Execution.

Bret Hart asked anybody if they knew Riki Choshu's finisher

Konnan talked about his relationship with Bret Hart because he knew Bret from Calgary as well as Chris Benoit and Davey Boy Smith. Once Konnan got to WWE, where he played the Max Moon character, is when he taught Bret The Sharpshooter. He said:

"When I was doing the Max Moon dark matches in WWE, and so, I already knew him from there and he was in the ring and he wanted to do a new finish and he had asked, 'Did anybody know Riki Choshu's finish?' And I used to like Japanese wrestling back then and I was like, 'Well, which one?' and He goes, 'The one Sting does.' And I just showed him and that was it. He then started to use it, you know what I'm saying."

It's interesting to see where Bret Hart got some of his ideas from. He was a remarkable talent in the ring, and his genius is unquestionable.