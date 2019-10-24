WWE News: Konnan wishes to work with Cain Velasquez against Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez

In a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the show's panel discussed the WWE debut of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Cain Velasquez, and his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar.

Pro-Wrestling veteran Konnan, who is one of the associates of the show, also reflected on a potential run with Cain Velasquez as his manager.

Konnan's take

Cain Velasquez, a decorated Champion in mixed martial arts, recently made his transition to professional wrestling. He has been appreciated for the performances he put in during the handful of wrestling matches he has featured in, but there's no questioning the fact that Velasquez needs more time to familiarize himself with this new sport.

In recent times, he has been accompanied by Rey Mysterio as the two have attempted to avenge the attacks on Dominik Mysterio. But the former World Heavyweight Champion is not portrayed as the manager for Cardio Cain, which have let many fans wonder how Velasquez will act after his feud with Brock Lesnar.

In this regard, Keepin' It 100 officials, Disco Inferno and Konnan, discussed the possibilities of aiding Cain Velasquez with a manager. Konnan loved the concept and even expressed his desire to work with Paul Heyman to build up a Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez matchup.

You know, I once saw this interview, where Paul E said that he loves competitions in the pro for the best promo in the company and I think we would have some classic tit for tat battles. I would love to do something with Cain.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019

This year's Crown Jewel event will emanate from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31, 2019.

Cain Velasquez made his first WWE appearance on the premiere of SmackDown on FOX by confronting The Beast Incarnate. However, his in-ring debut will be taking place at the upcoming pay-per-view, when he challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

