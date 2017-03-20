WWE News: Kurt Angle hints at a return for post-WrestleMania role on TV

Will the WWE reach out to Kurt Angle for a big role after WrestleMania?

Will the Hall of Fame Induction be Kurt Angle’s swan song?

What’s the Story?

Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was interviewed by the Wrestling Hub Newsletter and said that while the WWE Hall of Fame was the only thing they wanted him for, they were open to working together down the line.

Angel said, "They just wanted me just for Hall of Fame, strictly, and they would talk to me afterward…There is nothing confirmed for after the Hall of Fame. Yes, we can speculate, but that is all it is.”

In case you didn’t know....

Angle’s return for his Hall of Fame Induction will represent his first time back in the WWE since he was released in 2006. Since the news of his return of his induction, many fans have speculated what his role will be after WrestleMania.

Fans initially speculated that Angle would take part in the 2017 Royal Rumble match, but Angle shot down the idea during an interview with TMZ Sports. Fans also speculated that he would be a manager for American Alpha, similarly to how he was the manager of Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas.

The biggest of these rumours has been the theory that once Raw General Manager Mick Foley is fired, Angle will be the one to replace him.

Also read: Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon reunite after 11 years

The heart of the matter

Angle also said that while he hasn’t been offered a role past the Hall of Fame induction, he is open to doing anything from being a manager to getting back in the ring.

“If the Hall of Fame is the last thing I do, then I'm cool with that," Angle continued. "If they do decide to work with me and in more of an ambassador role or GM role or coach or manager role or even wrestling, I'm fine with that. If it was wrestling, I'd be willing to do that."

What’s next?

At the end of the day, the decision to use Angle for more than the Hall of Fame Induction has to be made between Angle and the WWE Officials. The fans clearly have a desire to see Angle return, so hopefully, the WWE and the Olympic Gold Medalist work something out.

Author’s take

While it would be nice to see Angle get back in the ring and mix it up with the current wrestlers on the roster, that might be a desire that might not become a reality knowing how WWE operate when it comes to the health of their wrestlers.

But even if it’s just talking and the occasional Angle Slam or Ankle Lock, fans will be happy to see Angle on WWE television past the Hall of Fame Induction.