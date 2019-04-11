×
WWE News: Kurt Angle reacts to John Cena's WrestleMania 35 appearance

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
651   //    11 Apr 2019, 08:50 IST

Angle and Cena in 2003
Angle and Cena in 2003

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Instagram and shared an interesting tidbit from WrestleMania 35.

Angle found it ironic that at WrestleMania, Cena came out donning his rapper gear, while Kurt wore his "Team Angle" gear, both paying homage to their characters from The Ruthless Aggression Era.

In case you didn't know. . .

It's no secret that Kurt Angle wanted to wrestle Cena in his final match. That didn't happen though, as WWE decided to go with Baron Corbin, to the utter disgust of the WWE Universe.

Angle himself admitted on social media that this wasn't a popular decision by any means, but this was what we were getting. Things took a turn for the worse at 'Mania when Corbin defeated Angle in his final match in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Although the fans heavily cheered Cena's return as The Doctor of Thugonomics, it presented a burning question: if Cena was available for 'Mania, why didn't WWE give the fans what they had been asking since the past several weeks?

Angle recently posted a backstage photo of him and Cena on Instagram. The former Olympic gold medallist stated that it was ironic that both of them paid homage to the Ruthless Aggression Era on the same night.

Kurt added that he wished he could have wrestled Cena one more time. Unfortunately, that ship has sailed, after Angle retired from active competition this past Sunday at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Even though Angle is done with wrestling, he still has a lot to give to WWE and professional wrestling in general. Angle would be a perfect fit for a backstage role in WWE, where he will be able to pass on his wisdom to WWE's new blood.

Were you disappointed on not getting Angle vs Cena at 'Mania, even though Cena was available?

Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
