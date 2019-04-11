WWE News: Kurt Angle reacts to John Cena's WrestleMania 35 appearance

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 651 // 11 Apr 2019, 08:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Angle and Cena in 2003

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Instagram and shared an interesting tidbit from WrestleMania 35.

Angle found it ironic that at WrestleMania, Cena came out donning his rapper gear, while Kurt wore his "Team Angle" gear, both paying homage to their characters from The Ruthless Aggression Era.

In case you didn't know. . .

It's no secret that Kurt Angle wanted to wrestle Cena in his final match. That didn't happen though, as WWE decided to go with Baron Corbin, to the utter disgust of the WWE Universe.

Angle himself admitted on social media that this wasn't a popular decision by any means, but this was what we were getting. Things took a turn for the worse at 'Mania when Corbin defeated Angle in his final match in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Although the fans heavily cheered Cena's return as The Doctor of Thugonomics, it presented a burning question: if Cena was available for 'Mania, why didn't WWE give the fans what they had been asking since the past several weeks?

Angle recently posted a backstage photo of him and Cena on Instagram. The former Olympic gold medallist stated that it was ironic that both of them paid homage to the Ruthless Aggression Era on the same night.

Kurt added that he wished he could have wrestled Cena one more time. Unfortunately, that ship has sailed, after Angle retired from active competition this past Sunday at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Even though Angle is done with wrestling, he still has a lot to give to WWE and professional wrestling in general. Angle would be a perfect fit for a backstage role in WWE, where he will be able to pass on his wisdom to WWE's new blood.

Were you disappointed on not getting Angle vs Cena at 'Mania, even though Cena was available?

Advertisement