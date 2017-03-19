WWE News: Kurt Angle says John Cena is one of the WWE’s all-time greats

Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was interviewed by Fox Sports and discussed some of the changes he’s noticed in the WWE and why he feels John Cena is one of the WWE’s greatest stars.

During the interview, Angle was asked about his opinion of Cena and said that while he wasn’t the best wrestler in WWE history, he felt that John was still the greatest Superstar of all time because of how long he stayed on top and his merchandise sales, among other things.

“I would put John Cena in the history books as being the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. And It’s not because John is the best wrestler. He’s one of the best, I wouldn’t put him at the very top of the list, but he is one of the best. He also has the ability to sell more merchandise than anybody else, and at the same time he’s done a lot for charities. And the fact that John has been consistent on top for 14 years completely amazes me.”

In case you didn’t know...

WWE announced in January 2017 that Angle would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This marked the first time in 11 years that Angle had returned to the company. Rumours circulated that Angle was going to be in the 2017 Royal Rumble, but Angle denied those rumours in a TMZ interview and has yet to appear on WWE television.

The heart of the matter

Angle would also go on to talk about his experience as a top guy and compared it to Cena’s run.

“I was on top for seven, and I was ready to go crazy. And on top of that, it’s the fact that John has stayed out of trouble. I mean, he is a clean-cut kid. He’s the perfect, perfect example of what any aspiring athlete should be. So I think that having him induct me into the Hall of Fame… He is who I want my son to be. Exactly.”

Angle was backstage for SmackDown last week in Pittsburgh and told Fox Sports that the WWE has become a lot more organised and more focused on keeping their athletes healthy.

“A lot of things have changed. They are much more organized now. They have better facilities they bring in for the wrestlers. In other words, the food’s better, the place where you warm up is better, the equipment. Vince McMahon has done a stellar job with the WWE in so many different ways, and it’s made everything more accessible for the athletes. And also the drug policy, the Wellness Policy, is incredible now… it’s a no-tolerance policy. The drug policy and the Wellness Policy about being healthy and not wrestling injured is very strict, and that does a lot of good for the athletes.”

What’s next?

There are only a few more weeks until the Hall of Fame ceremony and Cena will likely share his thoughts about Angle and how he helped him develop as a wrestler. Make sure to tune into the Hall of Fame Ceremony on the WWE Network to hear exactly what Angle and Cena will say about each other.

Author’s take

Cena’s speech prior to Angle’s induction will likely be the highlight of the Hall of Fame Ceremony. It will be great to see Cena and Angle together again after so many years.

