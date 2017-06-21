WWE News: Lana vs. Naomi booked for next week on SmackDown LIVE

The rematch is on!

The match was confirmed by Naomi herself

What’s the story?

A rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship has been announced for next week’s edition of SmackDown between defending champion Naomi and Lana. The official confirmation via WWE’s Twitter account can be seen below:

This will be a singles match and doesn’t have any stipulations added to it as of yet.

In case you didn’t know...

The SmackDown LIVE Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match took place before the Smackdown Women’s Championship match. Carmella, who had won the Money In The Bank Ladder match and the briefcase with it, had then walked out during the Women’s Championship match between Lana and Naomi and had teased a cash-in.

Despite teasing the cash-in and distracting both the women several times, Carmella chose not to play her trump card at the PPV. Naomi defeated Lana to defend her championship after she hit the Ravishing Russian with an FTG (Feel The Glow).

The heart of the matter

Lana and Naomi had a backstage confrontation tonight on SmackDown LIVE, where the Ravishing Russian told the Champ that she should be thanking Carmella because if it wasn’t for her distraction, the SmackDown LIVE Women’s Championship would have been her’s.

Naomi replied by stating that since she was a fighting champion, she would give Lana a rematch for the title next week on SmackDown LIVE. The match was subsequently announced officially as well for the upcoming SmackDown LIVE edition.

What’s next?

Naomi will defend her SmackDown LIVE Women’s Championship against Lana next week (27th June 2017) on SmackDown LIVE at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California.

Author’s take

Naomi was under no compulsion to give Lana a rematch, but she has graciously done so. The fighting spirit certainly adds to her character and should she be able to defend her title successfully on next week’s SmackDown LIVE, it would certainly give her title reign a lot of credibility as well.

Here’s hoping for another good match between Lana and Naomi!

