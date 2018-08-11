WWE News: Luke Harper reveals that he hated Erick Rowan when they were first paired up

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.27K // 11 Aug 2018, 04:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are the Bludgeon Brothers

What’s the story?

One half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions in Bludgeon Brothers' Luke Harper has opened up about hating Erick Rowan, his own tag team partner, when the pair were originally paired up - and he revealed that he believes the feeling was mutual.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Harper was first signed by the WWE in 2012 under the company’s developmental territory of FCW, which was rebranded to NXT later that year.

Harper would very quickly align himself with Bray Wyatt under the moniker of The Wyatt Family, being known as the “first son” with Erick Rowan being known as the “second son”.

While in NXT, Harper and Rowan successfully won the NXT Tag Team Championships and Harper then won his first singles championship when he captured the WWE Intercontinental Title after moving to the main roster.

After a short stint in the main event scene and what seemed to be the beginning of a huge singles push, Harper and Rowan would be reunited as the Bludgeon Brothers - one of WWE's most dominant teams and the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The heart of the matter

On E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian's podcast, Harper revealed that he and Rowan "hated" each other when they were first paired together, but they quickly realised they may be stuck together and had to try and make it work.

When we first started, me and Rowan hated each other.

Harper went on to say he didn't know the exact reason why the pair didn't get along, but they just didn't like each other - but then he had reason that most people can probably relate to.

Oh, yeah, I don't know what it was, but we didn't get along. And then, we were forced to room together. He's a ******* giant and he snores, so I didn't sleep a lot. And, yeah, we just didn't get along.

The former Intercontinental Champion went on to say that the pair realised they wouldn't be able to hate each other and work together.

That became the realisation of, "Hey, man, we're stuck together. Are we going to fight against it or are we just going to do it?" And it took me a long time to realise that, but once I did, it made it work way better.

You can listen to the entire show here. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

What’s next?

Harper is currently one half of the current SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions with Rowan, and The Bludgeon Brothers will defend their titles against The New Day at SummerSlam.

What do you think of the Bludgeon Brothers? Let us know in the comments.