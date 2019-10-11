WWE News: Luke Harper removes controversial Twitter bio hinting frustration with company

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Luke Harper recently edited his Twitter bio that he had put up several weeks ago. The bio in question hinted at Harper being frustrated with the company.

Harper's WWE run so far...

Harper is finally back on WWE TV after a long period of absence. He came up to the main roster way back in 2013, as a part of The Wyatt Family. By the end of 2016, Randy Orton had become a member of the family too, and was not getting along with Harper. This feud didn't have a big payoff and Orton wrestled Bray Wyatt for the WWE title at WrestleMania 33. The family soon disbanded and Harper later returned as Erick Rowan's partner, with the two naming themselves "The Bludgeon Brothers". The duo won the SmackDown Live Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 34 in a Triple Threat Match.

Both Superstars were sidelined with injuries last year. Harper returned to TV earlier this year, and was about to have a feud with Sami Zayn after WrestleMania. The feud was eventually canceled by Vince McMahon, and Harper requested his release, which was denied. At Clash of Champions, Harper made his return and aligned with his former partner Rowan, helping him bag a victory against Roman Reigns. The reunited duo lost a tag team match to Reigns and Daniel Bryan at Hell In A Cell.

Harper removes controversial bio

Harper's Twitter bio that he had put up a few weeks ago, hinted that he was frustrated with the company. Here's what the bio read:

"IG: @thislukeharper DMs are wide open. Wwe threatened to fine me but it's cool when nxt talent cusses on Twitter.... got it."

Harper has now changed the line about WWE threatening him, and the same now mentions that "he is happier than ever." Here's the old bio that Harper recently deleted:

