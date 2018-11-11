WWE News: Luke Harper suffering from a hand injury

"The Bludgeon Brothers" - Harper and Rowan

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live Superstar Luke Harper has been off WWE television for quite some time.

The last time he was seen, his tag team partner Erick Rowans suffered a torn bicep tear during their SmackDown Live Tag Team Title defence at Summer Slam, forcing the duo to drop the titles on SmackDown the following Tuesday to The New Day.

Since that time, Luke Harper has been off WWE television.

In case you didn’t know…

Luke Harper is one of the founding members of The Wyatt Family, along with Erick Rowan and Bray Wyatt.

After the Wyatt Family’s split, he and Erick Rowan were repackaged as “The Bludgeon Brothers”, going simply Harper rather than his full name.

Harper and Rowan became the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 34 by defeating The New Day.

Prior to this, Harper has also held the SmackDown Live Tag Team titles previously with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton a couple years ago, plus an Intercontinental Championship run in 2014 with a victory over Dolph Ziggler on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

The heart of the matter

On Saturday day, November 10th, Luke Harper made an appearance at a Brad Williams stand up comedy show, where Harper was pictured sporting a cast on his left hand. There’s no definitive answer as to when Harper will be making his return to WWE television.

What’s next?

Prior to his recent injury, WWE creative had plans to reunite Luke Harper with Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt has been out of action due to lack of creative direction from WWE after Matt Hardy was forced to retire from wrestling due to nagging injuries.

This can make things very interesting if we were to see a Wyatt Family reunion between Wyatt, Harper and Rowan in 2019.