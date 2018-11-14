WWE News: Jeff Hardy replaces Daniel Bryan in Team SmackDown for Survivor Series

Jeff Hardy will replace Daniel Bryan in Team SmackDown

What's the story?

The go-home show of RAW was chaotic, exciting, and all kinds of good, and SmackDown Live, this week, has delivered the same, albeit due to major changes to the Survivor Series card.

We learned at the start of the show that Daniel Bryan will no longer be a part of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series, and that he will instead face off against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the end of the night.

In case you didn't know...

Bryan was the co-captain of Team SmackDown along with The Miz, which was announced on last week's show.

At the end of the show, Bryan attacked The Miz, Shane McMahon, and Samoa Joe, which resulted in more questions from the WWE Universe.

At the start of this week's show, Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, was in the audience, and he caused controversy when he said that his client will face the "second best wrestler on SmackDown", alluding to AJ Styles, and saying that Bryan is the best wrestler on SmackDown.

This caused a brawl between Styles and Bryan, and then a match for the WWE Championship at the end of the night.

The heart of the matter

Bryan was then removed from Team SmackDown, as Jeff Hardy was announced as his replacement, and will now wrestle for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, alongside The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe.

There have been a host of changes to the card, as Becky Lynch was also pulled out of her match against Ronda Rousey for Survivor Series, after suffering a concussion in the brawl on RAW.

What's next?

Survivor Series will take place this Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Los Angeles' Staples Center.