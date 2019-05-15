WWE News: Major rumor surfaces about Nia Jax who claims it's false

Nia Jax is currently out nursing an injury

What's the story?

Veteran wrestling journalist Brad Shepard has been breaking rumors about several WWE stars on his personal Twitter account. You can read what his sources have revealed about Brock Lesnar's future here, and about the Lio Rush-Sasha Banks controversy right here.

Which brings me to him revealing Nia Jax's return date on Twitter. Nia Jax would personally respond to the Tweet and dispel those rumors herself.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax had quite the year in 2018 and the beginning of 2019, from injuring Becky Lynch to appearing in the men's Royal Rumble match in place of legendary WWE Superstar R-Truth.

She would continue this run all the way to WrestleMania, where she was a part of the historic Women's Tag Team Championships being defended in a Fatal Four Way match.

Unfortunately, it turns out that Nia Jax has torn her ACL and will not be back for some time.

The heart of the matter

Brad Shepard revealed through his Twitter account that he believes that Nia Jax will be out of action until early next year. She is expected to make her comeback in the first quarter of the year 2020, per his sources.

According to a source in #WWE, @NiaJaxWWE will be out until sometime in the 1st quarter of 2020. — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) May 15, 2019

Of course, Nia Jax was tagged in this post and not too amused by what it had to say. She would dispel the rumors as false and urge Shepard to get new sources.

However, Brad Shepard would stand by his claim and invited Jax to rectify the statement if it was indeed false.

With all due respect, that’s information from a great source, and it is definitely the current word at WWE HQ. If it’s false as you claim, I’d be happy to hear what your tentative return date is? #WWE #OYDKWS https://t.co/RPoykF8XmO — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) May 15, 2019

What's next?

Nia Jax could obviously be working everyone in the company considering that's the essence of sports entertainment. However, nothing is true until it happens and we shall maintain this eternal truth. We'll be sure to bring you any updates about Nia Jax's return date when they surface.