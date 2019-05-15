WWE Rumors: Backstage update on Lio Rush and Sasha Banks' WWE status

Rush and Banks haven't been seen for a while...

What's the story?

Well, it's no secret that Lio Rush and Sasha Banks' WWE status over the past few weeks has been...well, cloudy to say the least.

The Man of the Hour has been very vocal about his displeasure with certain aspects of the company, while Banks was reportedly unhappy following WrestleMania - with neither appearing on television since.

So where are they? Well, Brad Shepard recently provided an update.

In case you didn't know...

In a recent interview with Fightful regarding his supposed WWE heat, Lio Rush said:

My issue is the fact that I haven’t been on meet & greets with Bobby, haven’t been getting paid for merchandise for us that has my catchphrases on them. (I) have been sent to live shows and TVs and forced to pay for my own rental for five days as well as hotel while not making enough money to do so. Walking around broke in the biggest sports entertainment industry that there is while having two kids and a wife to support.

Rush also mentioned that someone in WWE may want to get rid of him, but not Finn Balor:

Me and Finn are cool ,and my wife has never been an issue. There is someone who works for WWE who has hated me since the day I’ve worked for ROH and now that they work for WWE they’re leaking false information to get me released. At a certain point, I have to defend myself so that’s what I decided to do.

Meanwhile, reports emerged claiming that Sasha Banks was involved in several backstage incidents at WrestleMania, unfollowing WWE on social media and reportedly refusing to turn up for work, it's undoubtedly been a time of turmoil for The Boss.

One story reported that Dana Brooke allegedly received a busted lip in a backstage scuffle, while another had Banks and Bayley taking to the locker room floor to lie down and loudly, verbally voice their displeasure.

The heart of the matter

According to Brad Shepard, who has broken several stories regarding WWE in the past, there's a stalemate in both the situation of Lio Rush and of Sasha Banks at the moment, with both stories going quiet - according to a WWE source.

A source in #WWE on the evolving situations with @itsLioRush and @SashaBanksWWE: “The stories died. Nothing there at the moment. Both got quiet.” — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) May 15, 2019

What's next?

Well, something's got to give! Could we see Rush or Banks on RAW or SmackDown soon? It seems unlikely, but only time will tell.

Do you think Lio Rush and Sasha Banks should stay with WWE? Let us know in the comments.