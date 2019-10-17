WWE News: Major update on Alicia Fox's current situation with WWE

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 572 // 17 Oct 2019, 06:59 IST

Alicia Fox seems to be done with WWE

Alicia Fox hasn't been seen on WWE television for quite a while, with the veteran Superstar's last appearance hinting at her retirement when Fox was on stage with the former Superstars introduced as "WWE Legends" at the RAW Reunion in the closing segment where Stone Cold Steve Austin would reminisce over his WWE career.

Well, as of today, Alicia Fox is seemingly no longer a WWE Superstar - with the company officially moving the former Divas Champion from their Current Superstars section on WWE.com to Alumni.

Up until yesterday, while Fox had not been on television or drafted in WWE's Draft, and seemingly inactive as a Superstar, the veteran was still listed as current/active on the company's official website.

This major development, however, seemingly confirms that Alicia Fox has officially retired from in-ring action six months after her last match for WWE.

Alicia Fox is now listed under Alumni

A controversial ending

Sadly, the latter stages of Alicia Fox's WWE career will be remembered more for her actions outside of the ring, with reports alleging that the former Divas Champion was sent home over SummerSlam weekend for being intoxicated. This came after a similar incident during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

Meanwhile, Arn Anderson was allegedly fired from WWE for allowing Alicia Fox to wrestle at a WWE Live event whilst intoxicated.

Last in-ring appearance?

As far as the WWE veteran's in-ring career, the last time we saw Alicia Fox in any official, competitive capacity was six months ago on the April 22nd edition of RAW, when the former Divas Champion competed in a losing effort against current WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

You can see that match below.

