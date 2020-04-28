Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet and discussed a string of topics in regards to her career, as well as her current storyline with Otis.

The Golden Goddess had been involved in a love triangle storyline with Otis and Dolph Ziggler on the road to WrestleMania 36, and the angle culminated with Ziggler and Otis squaring off at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Mandy helped Otis in defeating Ziggler at The Show of Shows, and the two have been together ever since.

While talking with Vliet, Mandy had some words for her former love interest, Ziggler:

He's so much fun to work with. He's obviously got so much experience in the business, and he's just like, very helpful, and he was... still is, a lot of fun to work with.

Mandy opens up on Ziggler:

Ziggler and Mandy's former best friend, Sonya Deville, plotted together to make sure that Mandy wouldn't get together with Otis, back in February. The villains were exposed on the road to WrestleMania 36, by the SmackDown "mystery hacker".

Ziggler has tried his best to get Mandy back, after his loss to Otis at WrestleMania, but to no avail. He also paid former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle to try and convince Mandy to get back with him, but she didn't budge one bit.