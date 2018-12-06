×
WWE News: Mandy Rose's finisher has a new name

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
176   //    06 Dec 2018, 21:43 IST

Goldust helped Rose think of a suitable name
Goldust helped Rose think of a suitable name

What's the story?

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville picked up a huge victory over Charlotte Flair and Asuka on SmackDown Live, after a miscommunication between the two TLC opponents. And then, her good friend Goldust helped her think of a name for her finisher.

The name Goldust suggested was 'Kiss The Rose' and Mandy Rose seemed to like the suggestion after it was made on Twitter. The Twitter exchange between the two friends has been shared right below.

In case you didn't know...

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville came up to the main roster from NXT as members of the stable- Absolution. The two WWE superstars would form a loose alliance with some prevailing tension after Paige retired from the business for good.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka were forced to team up on SmackDown Live, even though they are opponents at WWE TLC. They are all part of a Triple Threat TLC match with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Because the two women could not coexist during the match, Rose and Deville picked up one of the biggest wins of their career.

The heart of the matter

Goldust had some creative advice for Mandy Rose and suggested a name for her finisher on Twitter. As mentioned before, the name he suggested was 'Kiss The Rose'.

Mandy Rose seemed thrilled with the suggestion and while this is not a certainty, it could very well be the name for her new finisher. He let the world know that she approved of the name with a little Tweet of her own:

What's next?

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are two of SmackDown Live's rising superstars and the future could be very bright for them both. Both of them have unique looks and characters, and the sky should be the limit for both of them. In a roster stacked with talent, it may be a while, however, before they get the spotlight.

What do you think of the finisher's name? Let us know in the comments below.

