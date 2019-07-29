WWE News: Mandy Rose says SmackDown Live star is famous because of The Rock

Rose and The Rock

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstars Mandy Rose and Zelina Vega recently got into a Twitter war, which kicked off when Rose expressed her desire to face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Vega took a shot at Mandy by calling her a "star chaser", to which the latter responded by saying that Vega is famous because of The Rock.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, rumors had been floating around regarding a potential return of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Additionally, Charlotte Flair had stated that she would be facing a better opponent than Ember Moon at SummerSlam and dubbed herself as being the queen of all eras. Soon after, WWE announced that Stratus will be a part of the upcoming SmackDown Live, and will be a guest on Jerry Lawler's King's Court.

This resulted in WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley offering Trish a shot at her title.

The heart of the matter

Later, SmackDown Live Superstar Mandy Rose posted a tweet addressed to Stratus, wanting a match with her. Zelina Vega was quick to respond to the tweet, and accused Rose of being a "star chaser".

You’re such a star chaser. https://t.co/wRsZEJT8n7 — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 28, 2019

This didn't sit well with the Golden Goddess, who took a brutal shot at Vega, and stated that her only claim to fame is The Rock. It's worth noting that Vega played the role of AJ Lee in the movie "Fighting with my Family", which also featured The Rock.

Vega posted a long-winded tweet in response, saying that there's a difference between working with long-time friends and seeking the attention of Hall of Famers on social media.

Was it tho? Pretty sure I was here before the movie came out. And I mean, there is a difference between being long time friends and working with someone vs just tweeting HOFs hoping they’d see and care.. but maybe that’s why I’m in movies and you’re tweeting for clout 🤷🏽‍♀️ fight me https://t.co/jraJuYVDzo — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 28, 2019

What's next?

Vega and Rose' Twitter feud seems to be over as of now, but Mandy's original tweet does give rise to a potential dream match between her and Stratus, which could surely become reality if the latter is, in fact, coming back for a short run.

Would you like to see Trish vs Mandy somewhere down the line?