"I think even the Saudis will boo" - Dutch Mantell reveals major problem with WWE Crown Jewel title match (Exclusive)

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell recently expressed his opinion on the triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at WWE Crown Jewel.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell was flabbergasted and shared his thoughts on the SmackDown Women's title match.

"Okay, so what’s on the line? The (Which) title? Wait a minute (laughs) Oh God!, You know, I was doing fine before Rick started to ask me these questions. There’s no answer. Nobody has the answer. I don’t have the answer. So they are in a three-way for the SmackDown title and Becky Lynch is a member of the RAW roster. Charlotte’s not in it, is she? So it’s Bianca, Lynch, Sasha. I don’t know," said Mantell.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are currently the SmackDown and RAW Women's champions, respectively. So it was a head-scratching moment for fans when the two switched brands. Unless there are plans for both champions to drop their titles shortly, we might witness them swapping their titles.

C Wrestling @CWrestlingUK WWE have had New Day and Street Profits just swap the tag team championships #WWERaw Thoughts? 👇🏻 WWE have had New Day and Street Profits just swap the tag team championships #WWERaw Thoughts? 👇🏻 https://t.co/9adCqKQUvI

New Day and Street Profits swapped their RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles in a similar occurrence last year. Mantell also expressed his disappointment at the possible swap and pointed out the lack of storyline in the matches.

"I’ll take this, you take this. I think even the Saudis will boo. It looks like to me that they almost booked this Saudi card with no background. It’s a good card but how do you make it mean something?"Mantell added.

WWE announced a massive tag team match for RAW

Continuing with recent trends, WWE announced another high-profile clash for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. It will feature Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair teaming up against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Sasha Banks NEWS @Bankznewz ⚠️NEWSSasha Banks will team with Bianca Belair to face Becky Lynch and Charlotte flair on this Mondays #Raw ⚠️NEWSSasha Banks will team with Bianca Belair to face Becky Lynch and Charlotte flair on this Mondays #Raw https://t.co/1SVyQ6G4lL

It promises to be an exciting bout with rivals forced to co-exist. It will be interesting to see the dynamics between the four superstars as the power struggle continues between them.

