WWE News: Mark Henry to make appearance at SD1000

Mark Henry

What's the story?

SmackDown Live's 1000 episode, which will air this week, is setting up to be an exciting one, with several stars from today and yesteryear set to make an appearance at the landmark show.

Another Superstar who is confirmed to appear at the show is WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry.

In case you didn't know...

Henry, who was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, had great success on SmackDown Live, winning the WWE Heavyweight Championship during his spell in the blue brand.

Now retired from in-ring wrestling and was last seen wrestling at WrestleMania 33 in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal. Henry is now a backstage producer with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

WWE have not revealed what Henry will be doing on the show, but we are quite certain that he will not be stepping inside the ring with his wrestling boots on.

SmackDown's 1000th episode will see several Superstars return to the WWE, including the likes of Edge, The Undertaker, Kane, Evolution - Batista, Randy Orton, Triple H and Ric Flair, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero, as well as James Ellsworth.

The show will also see the return of Rey Mysterio, who has now been confirmed as a full-time wrestler with the WWE after months of speculation.

SmackDown Live, which first aired in 1999, celebrates its 1000th episode at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

What's next?

We can't wait for SmackDown Live 1000, which looks like will be great entertainment, with the huge name Superstars that are set to feature on the show!

