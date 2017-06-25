WWE News: Maryse says a lot of "truth" was used in her feud against John Cena & Nikki Bella

Maryse explained how the mixed tag feud at WrestleMania became the success that it did.

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Miz & Maryse had the most heated feud heading into WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

On the latest episode of Table for 3, Maryse revealed that her feud with John Cena and Nikki Bella was enhanced by the grains of truth that were embedded into their promos.

In case you didn’t know...

Real life couples The Miz & Maryse teamed up to take on John Cena & Nikki Bella in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33. While the match was not an anticipated one when it was initially rumoured, the promo battles between the two couples got so heated that it became a must-see match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. That says a lot about all 4 performers for elevating the feud to the next level.

Maryse and Nikki Bella reportedly have real-life heat with each other because Maryse felt that Nikki Bella cost her the opportunity to re-sign with WWE and cost her a few years of her career. Their disdain for each other was highlighted on Total Divas season 6.

The heart of the matter

Regarding the feud and what made it so interesting, Maryse had the following to say(credits to WrestlingInc for transcription):

"There's a lot of truth and everything that has been happening is 100% the way it is. To be able to come out and tell the story, yeah. I always say karma is a thing that is real. The biggest positive for me is definitely working with Mike [Mizanin] and we just complement each other so well and we do great together. And you see where we were when we first started at the WrestleMania last year, this year, I mean, thank you, we're doing so well. If you would have asked me before, five years ago, even when I came back last year, I would have told you 'no.'"

The match itself was not met with critical acclaim, but it certainly created the most buzz from WrestleMania 33 apart from Undertaker’s retirement. This was because John Cena proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Nikki Bella.

Regardless, the build-up to the WrestleMania 33 match between the two couples was intense, with the dialogues in the promos clearly based on real-life instances. Crowds generally build up interest in feuds more when they see that it’s based on reality.

What’s next?

Miz and Maryse will continue their successful run on Raw now that The Miz has once again claimed the Intercontinental Championship. However, it seems like WWE is phasing Maryse out of WWE programming in favour of Miz’s “Entourage” of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Author’s take

The mixed-tag feud definitely exceeded people’s expectations. The build was intense, and the performers did excellently to keep the audience completely invested in the feud. It was also incredible to see The Miz get the best reaction of his career at WrestleMania 33.

