WWE News: Massive contract signing botch by WWE on SmackDown Live

How did they manage to let this slip?

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live ended with a pretty intense contract signing segment between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan but WWE seem to have made a huge mistake.

They showed the contract in the hands of Kofi backstage but a closeup shot of it has revealed a blunder. The contract they signed stated that the match was scheduled to take place on 10th March 2019, instead of April 7th 2019!

In case you didn’t know…

Kofi Kingston has finally got his WWE Title opportunity and he is set to face The New Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania this Sunday. This will be the New Day member's first ever one-on-one title match for the championship and he has fought hard for it.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan signed the contract for their match at WrestleMania but it looks like there was a huge mistake in it. The match has been dated March 10th 2019 – the day Fastlane was held – and not for WrestleMania on April 7th 2019!

H/T to Pro Wrestling Sheet for this incredible spot!

anyone else notice that kofi is going to sign a contract that states he gets a match with daniel bryan on march 10th 2019?



😂😂😂😂😂#SDLive pic.twitter.com/JslAvNYtVc — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) April 3, 2019

What’s next?

While this might just be an error by WWE, we cannot rule out the idea of Vince McMahon using this as a loophole to make the match void at WrestleMania. The chairman can go to any extent to make sure that Kofi does not win the match and this might also be used against him if he does win the match!

We have already taken a look at 5 shocking things Vince McMahon would do to make sure Kofi Kingston doesn't walk out of WrestleMania as champion but this was certainly not on the list!

What do you think? Is this just a silly mistake by WWE or will this be the way Vince makes sure Kofi doesn't become the WWE champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

