WWE News: Massive WrestleMania 35 rematch took place after SmackDown went off air

Roman Reigns faced Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania 35 rematch after SmackDown and 205 Live (Courtesy @Green Eyed Zeke)

What's the story?

Two dark matches took place today, one before WWE SmackDown Live and one after 205 Live concluded. The first match saw Heavy Machinery face Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel and the second was a WrestleMania 35 rematch featuring Roman Reigns and the 'Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre faced each other at WrestleMania 35 in Reigns' return to in-ring action. The match was won by the returning Roman Reigns.

Reigns teamed up with The Undertaker at Extreme Rules and the duo beat Drew and Shane McMahon.

The heart of the matter

A pre-SmackDown dark match saw Heavy Machinery - Otis and Tucker - face the B-team - Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Axel and Dallas worked over Tucker until Otis came in off the hot tag and helped his team with the win, hitting the Caterpillar in the process.

The other dark match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns - which took place after SmackDown and 205 Live - was won by the Big Dog. He pinned Drew McIntyre following a Spear to send the fans home happy.

Check out more photos from the dark matches below:

Heavy machinery vs B-Team for the pre-show dark match. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/LEevIYlADS — Ethan Yetton (@GreenEyedZeke) July 16, 2019

What's next?

After being fined by Shane McMahon for his controversial words on SmackDown Live, it doesn't look like there is any love lost between the Big Dog and Shane. At the same time, Shane is in the midst of a hot feud with Kevin Owens.

With SummerSlam around the corner, there is a more than decent chance that Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens could join forces against Shane McMahon and his regime. We'll have to wait and see to which direction WWE decides to go.

