WWE News: Matt Hardy addresses his future in wrestling

Matt Hardy is one of the most famous personalities to ever perform in a WWE ring. Over the last year, Hardy has been forthcoming with issues regarding injuries he has suffered and the restrictions he is facing during his time in wrestling.

Matt Hardy on his future in WWE and wrestling

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter. In a Tweet, he reminisced about The Ultimate Deletion he had taken part in on WWE.

I wish to spend my last few years in the wrestling industry being as creative & productive as possible. I have some hard decisions in the coming months & the wrestling fan’s opinions matter to me. What did you think of The Ultimate Deletion? HERE IT IS- https://t.co/vzoWDewN3M — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 16, 2019

The elder Hardy brother also talked about his future in wrestling and WWE. He said that he wanted to spend his last few years in wrestling in as creative and productive a manner as possible. Hardy revealed that he had some hard decisions to make in the coming months and that he wanted to know what the wrestling fans thought of him, putting up a poll about The Ultimate Deletion.

Where is Matt Hardy now?

Matt Hardy has not been seen in the ring for a while now, although he has competed in Live Events for WWE.

However, ever since his brother Jeff Hardy was injured after winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Matt Hardy has been off WWE television.

Hardy recently revealed he had three years left in wrestling.

The rich history of Matt Hardy

As part of the incredibly famous and popular Hardy Boyz, Matt Hardy has been one of the more visible and notorious Superstars over the last two decades. Noted as an innovative and committed wrestler, he is known for coming up with the character of 'Broken' Matt Hardy when he was in Impact Wrestling, a character that he brought to WWE as 'Woken' Matt Hardy.

Earlier in his career, he was one of six men credited with putting on some of the best tag team matches of all time, for the Tag Team TLC matches that The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and the Dudley Boyz put on. He has also been a part of some of the more memorable feuds in recent wrestling history, including against Edge, Kane, The Dudley Boyz, Bray Wyatt, and not to mention, his own brother Jeff Hardy.

