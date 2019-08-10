WWE News: Matt Hardy reveal when he will retire from in-ring competition

How long will The Woken One wrestle for?

Matt Hardy has revealed to Sky Sports that he believes he only has three years left of competing inside the squared circle, in a video released via their Twitter today. Hardy then discussed what he may do once he does eventually hang his boots up for good and retire from the physical side of the business.

Wait, didn't Matt Hardy already say he was retired?

Well, we did think so, but thankfully not! Back in August, Matt Hardy confirmed that his back and pelvis were fusing together as a result of years of in-ring competition, suggesting he may have to take some time away from the ring. Hardy even went so far as to tell a fan he had to retire due to injury before releasing a video where he confirmed he would be "going home" - seemingly confirming retirement.

Consequently, he did, but came back and even won the Tag Team Championships again with brother Jeff, before an injury to the Charismatic Enigma forced the pair formerly known as Team X-Treme to relinquish their titles.

So, why should we believe him this time?

Well, maybe we shouldn't, you never know, but Hardy did seem very set on the number he said and not hesitant in the slightest while speaking with Sky Sports during SummerSlam weekend.

I think, in the ring, much more entertainment-based than athleticism-based, I have about three years left.

The 44-year-old isn't getting any younger and, while his performances have adapted, we can't forget about the spate of injuries that have hampered Hardy right up until last year.

THREE MORE YEARS!



WWE great @MATTHARDYBRAND has revealed the date he's planning on hanging up his in-ring boots...



THREE MORE YEARS!

WWE great @MATTHARDYBRAND has revealed the date he's planning on hanging up his in-ring boots...

What will Matt Hardy do next?

Hardy went on to say that the date could change - as could his mindset - but, when he does retire, he'll be a "lifer" in the wrestling industry, and may even remain as an onscreen character once he does retire - stating that he has a lot to offer, not just physicality.

What we do know is he's already learning the ropes backstage...

Knocking Day 2 out..

Will you miss Matt Hardy when he retires? Let us know in the comments section.