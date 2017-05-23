WWE News: Matt Hardy claims Senor Benjamin was cheated by Impact Wrestling

Senor Benjamin was an integral part of the Broken Matt character.

by Nithin Joseph News 23 May 2017, 16:13 IST

Senor Benjamin and Broken Matt

What’s the story?

In a recent post on Twitter, Matt Hardy claimed that Impact Wrestling never paid Senor Benjamin a ‘penny’, even though he was promised payment from the company. You can see Matt’s tweet about the controversy below.

Was in the TNA's top story & NEVER PAID A PENNY, even tho promised.



He NEVAH signed a release to use/air his footage-That isn't legal. #DTO https://t.co/d9CfdSD1ib — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 23, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Senor Benjamin is the real-life father-in-law of Matt Hardy and played the role of Broken Matt’s manager.

He is now a very popular figure in sports entertainment even though he is no longer part of Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

The WWE and Impact Wrestling have reportedly been in a tussle over the ownership of the rights of the Broken Universe for a while now. The Broken Universe is by far the hottest property in the sports entertainment business today and it comes as no surprise that the WWE would like to own the rights to it.

One of the main characters of the Broken Universe is Broken Matt’s gardener Senor Benjamin. Senor Benjamin plays the dual role of Matt Hardy’s gardener as well as his manager. He is also the real-life father of Reby Hardy, Matt Hardy’s wife.

Despite being an integral part of the gimmick, Matt Hardy (in his recent tweet) claimed that Benjamin has never received any payment despite being a part of TNA’s top story. Hardy went on to further claim that Senor Benjamin never signed a release to use/air his footage.

What’s next?

If Matt Hardy’s claims are true, then TNA will hopefully make things right with Senor Benjamin. There is also the added bonus that Matt’s recent tweet could possibly be hinting towards the Broken Universe coming to the WWE.

Author’s take

If the claims are true, then it really is sad that Impact Wrestling hasn’t shown much respect to one of the most important characters from their top gimmick. Senor Benjamin was one of the most iconic figures from the Broken Universe.

Hopefully, TNA makes things right and pays up what they promised to Senor Benjamin.