WWE News: Matt Hardy praises Kenny Omega

Hardy also talked about ending his professional wrestling career in the WWE, during a fan Q&A on Twitter.

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently held a Q&A session on Twitter, where he answered several questions from the fans. One of the questions was about his thoughts on NJPW Superstar Kenny Omega, to which Matt Hardy replied by stating that Omega was one of the best outside the WWE, his Tweet can be seen below:

I think he's great. Love his work & personality. Outside of the @WWE's "Alexandria", he's a beacon of hard work & success in this industry. https://t.co/BptC8zR6HZ — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2017

Matt Hardy also answered several other questions from the fans and stated that he was planning on finishing his career with the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega is a critically acclaimed wrestler who was the winner of the 2016 G1 Climax tournament. He has since gone on to face the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in two matches, with one being a loss for him and the other a draw.

The matches ended up being rated 6 and 6.25 respectively by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer newsletter, making them two of the highest rated matches of all time by the veteran journalist, who previously referred to Omega as the modern-day Shawn Michaels.

Even though Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega belonged to the independent circuit for much of 2016, the two never faced off against each other.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy, during his Q&A session on Twitter, answered a question by a fan who had asked for his opinion on the NJPW Superstar Kenny Omega.

Hardy said that he thought Kenny Omega was a great wrestler and that he loved Omega’s work and personality. Hardy then said that Omega was a “beacon” of hard work and success in the professional wrestling industry outside of the WWE.

Matt Hardy also answered several other fan questions where he stated that he had grown as a person from the last time he was in the WWE and confirmed that he was planning on finishing his career at the WWE itself.

What’s next?

Kenny Omega will be taking part in the NJPW G1 Climax 2017 tournament, which is slated to take place on 17th July and 13th of August 2017. NJPW will also be holding two “G1 Special” events in Long Beach, California on 1st and 2nd July which Omega is expected to be a part of.

As far as Matt Hardy is concerned, he and Jeff Hardy are currently embroiled in a feud for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against the current champions Sheamus and Cesaro, with their feud expected to continue in a match at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View on 9th July 2017.

Author’s take

Kenny Omega is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers outside of the WWE right now. I believe that Omega will almost certainly be in the WWE one day and that it is only a matter of time before he gets the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in all of professional wrestling.

Most WWE backstage officials including Triple H have been reported to be very high on the prospect of Omega joining the WWE, and it would come as no surprise to anyone to see him inside a WWE ring soon.

