WWE News: Matt Hardy receives medical attention after WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017

In what turned out to be a surprising phenomenon, the recently concluded Great Balls of Fire had more blood than Extreme Rules. One such casualty from the PPV was Matt Hardy, who suffered a cut on his right eye during his match with Sheamus and Cesaro.

The formerly Impact Wrestling standout received medical treatment backstage after the match in order to close the wounds sustained as a result of Cesaro’s stiff elbow. Here is the video of Hardy receiving the 9 stitches that were required to close the head wound:

The Hardy Boyz faced Sheamus and Cesaro for the 4th time at WWE’s first instalment of Great Balls of Fire in a 30-min Iron Men match for the RAW Tag Team titles. Interestingly enough, this was the first tag team Iron Men match in WWE history.

The legendary duo was sadly unsuccessful in regaining the straps as Sheamus and Cesaro retained the titles by gaining 3 pinfalls and 1 count out, with the final score reading 4-3 in favour of the current tag team champions.

The match itself was the best of the night and booked to absolute perfection, with both teams looking strong at the end of the 30-minute battle.

We’re still not sure whether the injury sustained was a work or an accident at this point; however, it seems to be a slip-up for now.

Despite being sluggish initially when he returned to the WWE, Matt Hardy put on an impressive performance at GBOF, considering he’s 42 years old wrestling with a worn out body.

The Hardys’ feud with Sheamus and Cesaro seems have wrapped up now considering the array of matches between the two teams. The champions should know their next SummerSlam challengers on tomorrow’s Raw or in the weeks to follow.

As for the former tag team champions, the inevitable Hardy Boyz split could finally be on the horizon. With the future of the Broken gimmick still up in the air, it would be intriguing to see how WWE goes about using the veterans leading up to the biggest PPV of the Summer, which is scheduled to take place on 20th August.

It seems Sheamus and Cesaro can’t refrain from legitimately hurting the legendary brothers. First, it was Jeff who lost a tooth owing to a misplaced kick from Sheamus, and now it was Matt’s turn to bear the brunt.

The 8-time tag team champions would be grateful that the lengthy feud is finally done and dusted unless WWE decided to prolong it for another blow-off match.

Coming to the GBOF match, it was the best bout of the night and capped off a solid feud in style. I personally hope WWE books both the teams well for SummerSlam. What would you like to see next for both teams? Sound off in the comments section below.

