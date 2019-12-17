WWE News: Matt Hardy responds to former rival's praise on Twitter

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Dec 2019, 13:06 IST SHARE

Hardy on the move...

When Matt Hardy lost his match against Ricochet on Monday Night Raw, the crowd in the arena booed in tandem with each other. Matt Hardy reacted to this by thanking the Des Moines crowd for their support.

Now, Bubba Ray Dudley got in on the action when he mentioned that Hardy got one of the loudest pops of the night but WWE Creative is not listening.

Matt Hardy also reacted to this and thanked his old TLC rival for his support and also cryptically said that "some just don’t know what they have until it’s gone."

Thanks for the props, fellow TLC forefather. As the old adage goes - Some just don’t know what they have until it’s gone. https://t.co/1JWuoGzOA1 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 17, 2019

Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Matt Hardy's WWE contract is coming up on March 2020 and he may be moving on from WWE. He said,

"We have been pretty transparent about Matt Hardy for months and months. His deal is up at the beginning of March from what I understand is, he ain't coming back unless he gets something creative and creatively satisfying."

Sapp also said that Matt Hardy wants to do "cool stuff." This is true, as he is constantly trying to do various things on his YouTube channel. Moreover, his response to Bubba Ray Dudley could be a sign of things to come.