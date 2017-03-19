WWE News: Matt Hardy responds to John Cena's tweet about Southpaw Regional Wrestling

Will the Broken Hardyz join the next tapings of Southpaw Regional Wrestling?

What did the Broken One say about John Cena?

What’s the story?

Ring of Honor (ROH) Superstar Broken Matt Hardy reached out to John Cena on twitter in response to the WWE’s latest series of videos: Southpaw Regional Wrestling (SWR). Cena would tweet about the SWR videos calling it “The future…of the past.”

The future...of the past. Trust me, you are not ready to see this. #SouthpawRegionalWrestling #SRWhttps://t.co/LmiHMm7SwV — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 17, 2017

The Broken One would reply to Cena asking if there were any Tag Team Championship that The Hardyz could pursue in SWR.

Is there Tag Team Gold for #HouseHardy to PROCURE in #SouthpawRegionalWrestling? https://t.co/Uq4hrqnKm7 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 17, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

Raw Tag Team Champion Luke Gallows spoke to Fox Sports about SWR and explained that it was a parody of old school territories.

“Southpaw Regional Wrestling is a concept of this … basically 1980s southern regional wrestling promotion or territory, and it’s a lot of stuff that the guys have been doing for years backstage to entertain each other. I know my character in particular has been an ongoing thing for the better part of a decade.”

The WWE uploaded episodes of SWR to their YouTube page and their website.

The heart of the matter

Matt and Jeff Hardy have expressed their intent to return to the WWE and fans will want to see The Hardy Boyz in SRW if they come back to the WWE before the next set of SRW tapes are made; if any more will be made.

What’s next?

Matt and Jeff have signed short-term contracts with ROH so they may make their way back to the WWE sooner rather than later. For now, the only place to find The Hardy Boyz will be ROH and any of the other independents that they work at.

Author’s take

The Hardy Boyz would have been hilarious if they were involved with SRW videos. Hopefully, they get back to the WWE as soon as possible so that their Broken Brilliance can grace a WWE ring.

