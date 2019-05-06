WWE News: Matt Hardy teases new gimmick after Jeff Hardy's injury departure

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.51K // 06 May 2019, 21:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Superstars Matt and Jeff Hardy are widely revered veterans of the professional wrestling industry

What's the story?

Matt Hardy has taken to his official social media account, so as to once again tease the return of his "Big Money Matt" gimmick, albeit this time around in the WWE.

Hardy's "Big Money Matt" gimmick enjoyed a considerable amount of popularity during his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and the professional wrestling rumor mill has lately been abuzz with regard to the possibility of Matt bringing back his old gimmick for the WWE Universe.

Also Read: WWE News: Kelly Kelly addresses her cancelled WWE storyline

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy alongside his brother Jeff Hardy, has been competing in the sport of professional wrestling since the 1990s -- with both siblings being lauded not only for their wrestling skills, but also for the consistent innovations they've brought about in their on-screen characters.

On that note, Matt Hardy's "Broken" and "Woken" personas are among a few of his pro wrestling avatars that have earned the WWE Superstar a significant amount of appreciation for his intricate understanding of professional wrestling psyche and character presentation.

The heart of the matter

Speaking of which, Matt Hardy's "Big Money Matt" gimmick, despite having earned him a ton of praise during his time in Impact Wrestling, is yet to be fully introduced to the WWE Universe since his return to the latter.

Matt and Jeff Hardy recently vacated their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, owing to Jeff being coerced to temporarily step away from in-ring competition due to injury issues.

Subsequently, with Matt's future in the SmackDown Live storylines being uncertain, as of this time the Superstar has now posted a photograph on his Instagram account; teasing the comeback of "Big Money Matt". Matt posted the photo with the following caption --

"A wise man once said to me, "THAT’S WHAT MONEY DO, HOLLA!"

Advertisement

What's next?

Matt Hardy presently competes on the WWE's SmackDown Live brand; and is likely to perform as a singles competitor, owing to his tag team partner and brother Jeff Hardy's injury hiatus.

Also Read: WWE News: Kelly Kelly on defending the men's World Heavyweight Championship on SmackDown

Would you like to see "Big Money Matt"? Sound off!