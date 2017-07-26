WWE News: Matt Hardy tweets on the money spent by him for the Final Deletion set

The Hardy family spent a huge sum of money in creating the 'Broken' gimmick.

by Rohit Relan News 26 Jul 2017, 18:32 IST

Matt Hardy returned to WWE at Wrestlemania along with his brother Jeff

What's the story?

Matt Hardy does not miss any opportunity to throw jibes at his former employers, GFW, on Twitter. In a recent tweet, Hardy disclosed the amount that his brother Jeff, and Matt's wife, Reby, and he spent on building the set of The Final Deletion.

In addition to that, Matt also claimed that he and his brother were solely behind building the whole set, without any support from TNA.

In case you didn't know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy adopted an eccentric gimmick in their last few years with Impact Wrestling dubbed as the 'Broken' gimmick.

The aforementioned gimmick garnered plaudits from wrestling fans and formed the basis for the only quality segments in Impact Wrestling.

The Broken Hardys were the hottest act on Impact Wrestling before they left to return to WWE. Since then, both WWE and the Hardys have dropped hints about the 'Broken' gimmick's debut on the WWE programming.

Due to an ongoing legal battle over the ownership of the 'Broken' gimmick with GFW/Anthem Sports, the Hardys have been stopped from using the same in the WWE. The frustration due to the above-mentioned circumstances coupled with an acrimonious departure from Impact Wrestling has left both the Hardy Brothers aggrieved.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy has been vocal about his feelings on social media and often drops a tweet or two aiming at GFW's authority.

FUN FACT-Myself, Jeff & Reby spent $2500 & 4 days creating The Final Deletion set, with ZERO help from TNA, as it was our vision & creation. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 25, 2017

Since his departure, Matt Hardy has openly criticised Anthem Sports for challenging them over the rights of the 'Broken' gimmick.

Hardy still claims that Jeff and he are legal proprietors of the gimmick as they independently created the characters without any input from the promotion. The above tweet seems to implicitly state the same.

What's next?

The Hardys are involved in an ongoing triangular tag team feud with The Revival and Anderson and Gallows.

As of now, there are no indications or rumours about their plans for the Summerslam.

Author's Take

All we can do is sympathise with Matt as we understand that the aforementioned gimmick meant a lot to the brothers, especially Matt, as it helped him to come out of the shadow of Jeff and show the world of his capabilities.

As a fan, I just hope that WWE and Anthem make a deal over the ownership of the 'Broken' gimmick and provide us with more hilarity.