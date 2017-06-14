WWE News: Matt Hardy’s title belt collection revealed

This is, pun not intended, wonderful.

This man has won over 40 championships – staggering

What’s the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Matt Hardy unveiled his stunning collection of championship belts that he has collected over the years and posted an image of the same on his Twitter account.

Hardy is currently enjoying another run with brother Jeff, with the pair winning the Raw Tag Team Championships back at WrestleMania 33, only to lose it to Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn’t know...

Despite predominantly being a tag team wrestler for the majority of his career, Matt has found quite a lot of success as a singles star.

Many people always viewed Jeff as the bigger star out of the two brothers, however in the last twelve months Matt has shone through as the new face of The Hardy Boyz due to the formation of his Broken Matt Hardy character.

The heart of the matter

Part of my Title Collection. I still have championships to add. pic.twitter.com/jsKiBJe7AB — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 14, 2017

As you can see in the above tweet, Hardy has pictured 12 of his former championships and has actually won over 40 throughout the duration of his career.

These belts include the TNA Heavyweight Championship, the ROH Tag Team Championships, the WWE United States Championship and many more that represent his versatility and marketability within the business.

What’s next?

With The Hardy Boyz still chasing Sheamus & Cesaro’s tag titles, there’s a chance that they could win them back in the near future, however it seems much more likely that the brothers will go their separate ways by the end of the year.

If that happens, there’s every chance that Matt could go after either the Universal Championship or the Intercontinental Championship.

Author’s take

People don’t really appreciate just how successful Matt Hardy has been over the course of his career, and hopefully this opens their eyes to what a great competitor he is. Hardy has constantly been able to reinvent his gimmick in any given scenario, and if he were to retire tomorrow, the former TNA star can look back on his body of work and be proud.