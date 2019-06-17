WWE News: Matt Riddle reveals WWE's reaction to his Goldberg dislike

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is not a fan of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg as he has made his dislike known in public on social media for quite some time.

In a recent interview, Riddle revealed how WWE officials reacted to his Goldberg criticism.

Following the poor match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at Super ShowDown, Riddle took to Twitter to criticize Goldberg and his huge botch.

This shocked most fans because not too many WWE Superstars criticize one of their own Superstars.

In an interview with Talksport, Riddle said that WWE management knew what they were getting when they signed him. He revealed that the likes of Triple H and Shawn Michaels love him and think he is "legit"

"Just like with the Goldberg stuff – I’m me. I let them know before I signed, because I had opportunities to go work other places and we were discussing and my thing was, I didn’t want to let them down. I’m going to tell you who I am, I’m very honest and even with [Matt] Bloom, we’ve gotten into it where I’m like ‘hey man, I think you’re disrespecting me’ and he’s like ‘what!’ and we get into it but then we’re better afterwards because I don’t hold anything back. I’m very honest. I’ll talk, and I’ll talk some sh*t, I’ll say some stuff.

"But, at the same time, it’s usually true, I back it up and I think they [WWE] respect that. I think if I was a bad worker and then I did everything that I do, they’d be like ‘hate this guy’. But, all the talents like Triple H and Shawn Michaels, they know I’m legit as hell and they love it. Same thing with [William] Regal and [Robbie] Brookside or anybody else, they all know," said Riddle.

Riddle will one day be a top star on the main roster, but it won't be anytime soon as per recent reports.