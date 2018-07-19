WWE News: Mayoral candidate suffers a serious injury on the road to Extreme Rules

Daniel Bryan and Kane teamed up to take on the Bludgeon Brothers

What's the story?

At Extreme Rules found the audience disappointed when they discovered that the 'Devil's favorite demon' would not be taking part for the majority of the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles Match.

Kane had suffered an injury on the road to Extreme Rules which prevented him from taking part in the Tag Team Title Match. The mayoral candidate ended up with a limited role in the pay-per-view and participated near the end of the bout.

PW Insider has now revealed the seriousness of Kane's injury.

In case you didn't know...

At the go-home show of Extreme Rules, Kane and Daniel Bryan found themselves teaming up with the New Day to take on Sanity and the Bludgeon Brothers.

The Bludgeon Brother had previously attacked Daniel Bryan after their paths had crossed when Bryan was coming out after one of their matches. Kane returned to help his former partner when the Bludgeon Brothers had double-teamed him. Team Hell No reunited, and they were given a chance to face the Bludgeon Brothers for the Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules.

At Extreme Rules, however, Kane was taken out of the equation after a backstage attack by the Bludgeon Brothers. Daniel Bryan had to face them alone for the majority of the bout until Kane came up to help. Unfortunately for Team Hell No, they were not able to overcome the Bludgeon Brothers, who retained the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

You can see Daniel Bryan take on the Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules here:

The heart of the matter

According to PW Insider, the mayoral candidate, Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs, was injured on the Go-Home show if Extreme Rules. They further revealed that he had hurt the Achille's tendon of his left foot over the course of the last SmackDown Live before Extreme Rules.

Add to that the fact, that WWE released a statement saying Kane had broken his ankle at Extreme Rules, and it appears as if Daniel Bryan will be on his own for now. Although the news of Kane's broken ankle might be kayfabe, it has not been confirmed yet.

PW Insider further revealed that Kane is not expected back on WWE television soon, as he will be concentrating on his final push to become the mayor of Knox County.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan engaged in a confrontation with the Miz on this week's episode of SmackDown Live. It is expected that the feud between the two will continue until SummerSlam.

Bryan's contract expires in September, and with the news that he is yet to renew his contract, WWE is giving the fans the Miz feud now, in case he fails to re-sign with the company. If he does sign another contract, however, their feud may continue for even longer.

You can see Kane return to save Daniel Bryan here:

What do you think of Kane's injury at the hands of the Bludgeon Brothers? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

