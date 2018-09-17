WWE News: Medical Update On Dolph Ziggler After Crashing Through A Table

This one was one scary spot to watch!

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre took part in an exciting tag team match against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. And they got involved once again in the main event, as well.

While Reigns and Strowman battled inside the cage, these four men battled on top of the cage. And during the course of their melee, both Rollins and Ziggler went through two announce tables.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and 'The Monster Among Men', Braun Strowman formed a loose alliance on RAW to counter The Shield. The two teams have been at odds for a long time now.

In fact, the heels also have the support of most of the heel locker room. They dub themselves 'The Dogs of War' and have looked out for one another. Acting General Manager Baron Corbin has also been a staunch supporter of theirs.

The heart of the matter

WWE issued the following update on the state of Dolph Ziggler, following the dangerous looking tumble (via Wrestling Inc.):

After falling off the side of the Hell in a Cell structure during Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Match against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler was looked at by WWE medical personnel, but he refused to go to a local medical facility. Instead, he left the AT&T Center with Drew McIntyre.

This seems like a work because the spot seemed pretty safely worked by both men involved. This update is possibly a ploy by WWE to convince the audience that the match was a lot more brutal than it was.

What's next?

Expect to see the tag team champion on RAW. It remains to be seen who will step up to the plate and challenge Ziggler and McIntyre, after the Hounds of Justice. Are Ambrose and Rollins done with the two men?

