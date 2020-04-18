WWE News: Medical update on SmackDown star after backstage assault by King Corbin

WWE's digital team posted a medical update on the SmackDown superstar.

King Corbin unleashed his brutal side on SmackDown this week.

​ Elias found himself laid out after an attack from Corbin

On SmackDown this week, the WWE Universe at home witnessed a truly brutal attack from King Corbin on his WrestleMania opponent- Elias. The attack would end in a truly horrendous fashion, as Corbin left Elias lying in a heap.

WWE's digital Team would post an update soon after stating that Elias was being evaluated for further updates. They urged those at home to stay tuned to the company's digital platforms for more details. Sportskeeda has you covered in this regard and we will post updates on the situation as it develops.

WWE Digital has learned that @IAmEliasWWE is being evaluated following a vengeful assault by #King @BaronCorbinWWE on #SmackDown.



Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story continues to develop. pic.twitter.com/hgQfRRKlCs — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020

The history between the Elias and King Corbin - A WrestleMania match

This is, of course, a continuation of a feud that started well before WrestleMania. Irked by the songs that Elias plays, King Corbin dropped the minstrel of WWE from a great height right before their big WrestleMania match. Surprisingly enough, it was Elias who picked up perhaps the biggest win of his career at WrestleMania, when he defeated King Corbin.

Next week, King Corbin will go up against Drew Gulak in a match with immensely high stakes where the winner goes on to Money in the Bank.