WWE News: Mike Kanellis asks for release from company, posts incredibly emotional statement

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.50K // 15 Oct 2019, 04:31 IST

Mike Kanellis has confirmed he has asked for his release

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Mike Kanellis has confirmed today that he's asked for his release from the company. The announcement came via an extremely emotional and heartfelt statement on his Twitter account.

In the statement, which can be seen in full below, Kanellis confirms that he re-signed with the company back in June, before hinting that he may actually regret that decision. Kanellis opened up about life outside of wrestling, and how not getting to wrestle on television has led to him going home "defeated, sad and angry." According to Kanellis, that it isn't fair to his wife Maria, or his daughter.

Mike Kanellis goes on to say that he wasted four years of his life addicted to drugs, and added that he doesn't want to waste any more time. Kanellis expressed a desire to wrestle in front of crowds around the world.

Kanellis further states that he can't go on working one day per week.

It's notable that his only lengthy in-ring appearances as of late have been on 205 Live. He has appeared sporadically on RAW, as part of the recent Maria Kanellis pregnancy storyline. Kanellis (who is actually pregnant) emasculated her husband, telling him he's not the father of her baby, in an attempt to motivate him.

How long is left on Mike Kanellis' contract?

Based on reports from several reputable outlets, Mike and Maria Kanellis both signed five-year contracts in June, meaning they're contractually obligated to WWE until June 2024.

Back in July, Maria Kanellis confirmed that she wanted to end her career in WWE, after signing a new contract at the same time as husband Mike.

Paul Heyman, who is now the creative mind behind RAW, had previously credited Maria Kanellis as "the most underrated creative mind in the industry." Heyman cited his experience with Kanellis back in OVW where she was active behind the scenes, before her WWE debut.