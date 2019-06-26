WWE News: Mike Kanellis praises Universal Champion Seth Rollins

Kanellis and Rollins have known each other for over a decade.

What's the story?

While Mike Kanellis has been battling both on screen and on Twitter regarding the state of 205 Live and its GM chasing the 24/7 Title, he has also been defending the brand and some other wrestlers.

During a series of back and forth tweets with fans on Twitter, Kanellis defended and praised the current Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

Both Kanellis and Rollins were members of Ring of Honor Wrestling before becoming members of WWE. Rollins has been with the company longer than Kanellis whereas the former Prodigy/Miracle also had a run in Impact Wrestling before joining the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Kanellis hasn't been shy to voice his displeasure about having a GM on his show in Drake Maverick who cares more about chasing his own title rather than fighting for the wrestlers of his brand, 205 Live. He criticized last night's RAW for featuring his brand's GM instead of its actual in-ring performers.

So @WWE has time to put the General Manager of @WWE205Live on #RAW but doesn’t have the time for the guys who kill themselves in the ring every week. — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

Throughout his conversations with commenting fans on social media, a fan applauded him for sticking up for his brand but also warned of him not becoming a 'sell out' as he referred to the current Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Since he has a history with 'the Beastslayer', Kanellis both thanked the fan but also defended Rollins.

I appreciate that. But I don’t think @WWERollins is a sell out. I see him sticking up for his company. He’s the man, it’s his cross to bear. I respect the hell out of him. https://t.co/MbtCPNSnLU — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

Since he was there when Rollins won the ROH World Title as Tyler Black way back in 2009, Kanellis was quick to defend someone who has both fought for himself and for the company for which he works.

I was there when @WWERollins was @ringofhonor World Champion and I’m here now when he’s @WWE Universal Champion. Each time I was proud to have him lead the locker room. #wwe — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

Kanellis, then known by his real name, Mike Bennett, was never ROH World Champion but was a solid mid-card act with his wife. He was a former TV Champion and Tag Team Champion when a member of the Kingdom alongside Adam Cole and current ROH Champion, Matt Taven.

What's next?

It's always refreshing to see fellow wrestlers stick up for each other rather than bash them. Wrestling is a high-stakes business that often requires looking out for oneself more than your co-workers. Kanellis and Rollins have a decade-long relationship due to working for Ring of Honor and it has apparently lasted to this day.