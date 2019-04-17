×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Mild heart attack scare for former WWE Superstar

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.83K   //    17 Apr 2019, 05:38 IST

Adam Rose and his
Adam Rose and his "Rosebuds" were a popular comedic relief act in WWE

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose has taken to his official social media account, so as to let fans in on the fact that he recently suffered a mild heart attack scare.

Rose, who is all set to hang up his wrestling boots later this year, then went on to reassure fans that he's fine and at home.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Rose, whose real name is Raymond John Leppan, hails from South Africa and has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 1995. He's presently 39 years of age.

Rose eventually joined the WWE's developmental territories and worked for the WWE from 2010 until his departure from the promotion in 2016 -- Following which, he performed on the indie pro wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

Adam Rose reportedly suffered a mild heart attack scare this past Saturday and has revealed the same on his social media account. Rose stated --

"Had a mild heart attack scare on Saturday...I am fine and at home already. Nothing to worry about."
"To all those that love me, I love you back. See you soon."

Besides, Rose had notably stated in multiple interviews over the past couple of years that he does intend to wrap up his professional wrestling career very soon.

Furthermore, as we'd reported back in 2017, Rose noted that his aim is to move on to the next chapter of his life -- looking after his wife and kids, as well as pursuing business interests outside of the pro wrestling world.

Advertisement

What's next?

Adam Rose's retirement match is reportedly set to transpire at the Star Spangled Slammer event promoted by Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling in Cocoa, Florida on the 14th of June, 2019.

Moreover, Rose has lately made it a point to emphasize that rather than sticking around for too long, he opines that he'd be better off stepping away from the sport altogether.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Former Tag Team Champions moving to SmackDown?

Sportskeeda sends good wishes to Adam Rose aka Raymond John Leppan, and wishes the former WWE Superstar great health and success in his future pursuits.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Adam Rose
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar arrested for DWI, prohibited from leaving state
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar reveals how Triple H made him cry backstage
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar wants "Winner takes all" match at next week's Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar speaks up for Sasha Banks, praises "The Legit Boss"
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose announces retirement
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar says he almost fought Chris Benoit once
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar destroys Sasha Banks for wanting to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose spotted backstage for Superstar Shakeup Raw in Montreal
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE NXT superstar reportedly granted release from company
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mr. McMahon has a huge update for SmackDown Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us