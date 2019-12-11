WWE News: Monday Night RAW's viewership declines, audience maintained throughout show

Simon Cotton News 11 Dec 2019, 03:34 IST

Happy Rusev Day

A "divorce court" segment and two title defenses couldn't keep this week's episode of Monday Night RAW from losing viewers.

The Dec. 9, 2019 edition of RAW averaged 2.15 million viewers; down 58,000 viewers from last week's average of 2.20 million.

Hour one: 2.255 million

Hour two: 2.201 million

Hour three: 1.995 million

The flagship show was down three percent overall from last week's episode on Dec. 2, but the fans' biggest grievance with the show came from the opening segment with Lana and Rusev.

Despite the decline and negative feedback from the first hour, RAW retained most of their audience throughout the night, losing 54,000 viewers heading into the second hour and over 200,000 viewers heading into the third.

RAW's third hour has remained under 2 million viewers since October and isn't expected to increase until the new year begins.

The show was ranked third for Monday Night Cable, with the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles taking the number one spot.

Compared to 2018, RAW was down 40,000 viewers from the Dec. 10 episode which averaged 2.19 million viewers with Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin in the main event for their impromptu TLC match.