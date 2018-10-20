WWE News: More former Superstars confirmed for WWE Evolution

Six new names have been added

What's the story?

Well, Evolution is going to be monumental, we already know that, but it's just been turned up to 11 as WWE have confirmed yet more former Superstars and legends for the event, adding to the already confirmed Trish Stratus, Lita and Torrie Wilson.

And the best part? All of them will be in action as they will all be taking part in the Women's Battle Royal. The new announcement includes Ivory, Molly Holly and Alundra Blayze - who had already been strongly rumoured - and Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool and Maria Kanellis!

In case you didn't know...

In just over one week, on October 28th, history will be made when the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view takes place. Evolution emanates from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, where over 50 female Superstars, past and present, are set to feature on a card where only female Superstars compete.

The card is already stacked, with WWE's Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship all set to be defended. The culmination of the Mae Young Classic 2018 will also take place at the event, as well as a number one contender's Battle Royal and a tag team match between Trish Stratus & Lita, and Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.

The heart of the matter

As well as the already confirmed legends, we now have a few more. While Ivory, Molly Holly and Alundra Blayze's addition will come as no surprise if you've read our feature on seven legends returning for the event, and maybe Michelle McCool won't be a surprise either after her strong hint on social media, the additions of Kelly Kelly and the currently signed Maria Kanellis may well be surprising - not to mention the fact that all six ladies will feature in the number one contender's Battle Royal!

While Maria Kanellis is currently signed to WWE, this will be her first match back - having been paired with husband Mike Kanellis before taking time off to give birth to their first child.

The pair joins a list which currently consists of current WWE Superstars and WWE legend Torrie Wilson.

What's next?

Well, more announcements and more legends, we hope!

Evolution takes place in just over a week, on October 28th. The first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view will emanate live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. You can watch Evolution live on the WWE Network.

What do you think of the legends so far confirmed to return at Evolution? Let us know in the comments.