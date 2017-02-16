WWE News: WWE to release new book called 'The Official WWE Book of Rules (And How To Break Them)'

The book would have a foreword written by Daniel Bryan.

by Carl Gac Breaking 16 Feb 2017, 03:53 IST

The cover art for The Official WWE Book of Rules (And How To Break Them)

What’s the story?

WWE has sent out news that they are set to publish a new book, titled “The Official WWE Book of Rules (And How To Break Them)”, with a foreword by SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan.

In case you didn’t know...

The book will feature not only the rules but also the dos and don ts of WWE Superstardom in 2017. it will feature men like John Cena, Roman Reigns and The New Day, talking about how they are following in the footsteps of the likes of The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

The heart of the matter

The book will contain more than 200 pages of rules, drawings and diagrams. It will also feature commentary and rules revisions from current WWE Superstars and Hall of Fame worthy referees. Apart from looking at match specific rules, it will delve into the more eccentric and superstar based rules of the WWE.

What’s next?

This could be one of WWE’s top-selling books of the year that will cover a range of topics previously left out in a WWE publication. The book will be released on February 28th, 2017, and will be available through all notable retailers. WWE is teaming up with Topix Media to release the book, with the cover art officially revealed along with the statement.

SportsKeeda’s Take

This is surely an interesting book that would reveal so much about the WWE and the pro wrestling business. The book will have the company’s biggest stars give away the secrets of how they get their job done inside the ring, every time they step through the ropes.

As this is quite different from the usual biographies, we bet it will be a hot property in the market.

