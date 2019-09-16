WWE News: New Tag Team Champions crowned to kick off Clash of Champions

Arunava Ghoshal

The brand new RAW Tag Team Champions

WWE Clash of Champions started with the RAW Tag Team Championship match, where the Champions Braun Storwman and the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defended the gold against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

The WWE Universe had predicted that the tension between the Champions, who are scheduled to face each other for the WWE Universal Championship on the same event, may result in them losing their tag team titles and they were right.

Robert Roode took advantage of a miscommunication between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman and pinned the WWE Universal Champion to win the tag team gold.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode is a brand new team and they earned the right to face the Champions after winning an eight-team tag team turmoil match last month. Since then, they have been on the nerves of the RAW Tag Team Champions and attempted to take them out with every opportunity they got.

Roode and Ziggler even teamed up with The O.C to make sure that their opponents won't be a 100 percent for their match at the Clash of Champions event.

The Man and The Monster

On the other hand, the Champions, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins are also a newly-formed team, that assembled in an attempt to take down The O.C. After winning the RAW Tag Team Championships from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Braun Strowman challenged the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for the title.

Since then, the fans have been discussing the possibilites of either of them turning on one another, probably at Clash of Champions.

Although the match didn't go that way, they lost the RAW Tag Team Championships due to a miscommunication and now it will be pretty interesting to see how this plays off when Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman collide later tonight for the WWE Universal Championship.