WWE News: New Day member tweets out in support of Kofi Kingston after heartbreaking title loss

Kofi Kingston getting supported by Xavier Woods and Big E after his famous Gauntlet Match on SmackDown Live

The WWE Universe bore witness to a lot of memorable moments on WWE SmackDown's 20th-anniversary episode which premiered on FOX from Staples Center in Los Angeles. From the return of The Rock who teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on King Baron Corbin in the opening segment to the return of several WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, there was a lot on the plate for the WWE Universe to chew on.

However, with these cherishable moments there came a certain shocking and heartbreaking point in the show when Brock Lesnar defeated WWE World Champion Kofi Kingston within a matter of seconds to win the WWE World Championship for the fifth time.

After Kofi's heartbreaking loss, his New Day brethren Xavier Woods took to Twitter to voice words of support in Kofi's favor where he made it clear that he is disgusted with Brock's wreckless attitude and opined that this shocking loss can never tarnish Kingston's title reign. He also said that they will begin anew to win back the WWE Championship from Lesnar.

In my opinion @TrueKofi created the greatest Wrestlemania moment of all time. Tonight his title reign was ended by a man who cares nothing for other people, he is wreckless, and he disgust me.



Now begins the hustle to bring that WWE heavyweight championship back to the New Day. — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 5, 2019

The shocking defeat

Brock Lesnar along with his advocate Paul Heyman challenged Kofi Kingston to a match at tonight's premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX for the WWE Championship on last week's episode of The Blue Brand.

Kingston willingly accepted the challenge and then got laid out by The Beast Incarnate with a massive F5. The WWE Universe was looking forward to the match between the two Superstars and it took place during the main event of tonight's show.

What most of the WWE Universe was not expecting is Lesnar pinning Kingston within mere seconds to become the new WWE Champion after hitting him with the F5.

However, after the match got over Rey Mysterio came out with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez with shocked responses from the crowd to attack Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate brutally attacked Mysterio and his son Dominick on the September 30 episode of WWE RAW and this might have been a retaliatory attack from Velasquez for attacking Mysterio whom he considers him to be his good friend.

What's next for Kofi Kingston and The New Day?

Although Xavier Woods has made it clear that Kofi Kingston would challenge Brock Lesnar in hopes of winning back the WWE Championship, fans are also speculating a match between Cain Velasquez and the current WWE Champion.

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar have a storied rivalry that dates back to their days in UFC when Velasquez decimated Lesnar inside the Octagon to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship from The Beast Incarnate.

Although no WWE Championship match has been scheduled for WWE Hell In A Cell come this Sunday, there is a possibility that WWE may announce a match between Kingston and Lesnar. Maybe, we might also witness an appearance from Velasquez in the event as well.

