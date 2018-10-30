WWE News: New favourite confirmed for WWE World Cup

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 30 Oct 2018, 17:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins is the new favourite for the WWE World Cup

What's the story?

With John Cena no longer taking part in the WWE World Cup tournament in Saudi Arabia, Skybet has updated their odds and Seth Rollins is now the favourite to win the tournament.

In case you didn't know

The first ever WWE World Cup tournament is set to take place this Friday evening at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

The tournament is set to feature 8 WWE superstars, with all seven of the tournament's matches set to take place at the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

John Cena was the original favourite to win the tournament, but the former WWE Champion has since been removed from the tournament and replaced with Bobby Lashley.

John Cena was the favourite for the tournament before he was removed this week

The heart of the matter

With John Cena now out of the tournament, the whole thing becomes a little more difficult to predict, and this is reflected in the updated odds.

Current Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins, is now favourite to win the tournament with odds of 5/2.

He is very closely followed by both The Miz and Rey Mysterio, who both have odds of 3/1.

The full odds for the tournament are as follows:

Seth Rollins (5/2)

Rey Mysterio (3/1)

The Miz (3/1)

Randy Orton (11/2)

Bobby Lashley (10/1)

Kurt Angle (10/1)

Dolph Ziggler (16/1)

Jeff Hardy (16/1)

These odds are likely to change a little bit over the coming days.

What's next?

The WWE World Cup tournament will take place this Friday at the company's Crown Jewel event, which will be broadcast live from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The quarter-finals of the tournament are: Seth Rollins Vs Bobby Lashley, Kurt Angle Vs Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio Vs Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy Vs The Miz.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportseeda.com.