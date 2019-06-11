WWE News: New stipulation added for Universal Championship Match at Stomping Grounds PPV

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Seth Rollins had plenty of reason to celebrate when he came out on WWE RAW tonight following WWE Super ShowDown.

He had not only succeeded in beating Baron Corbin, but he had also managed to defend his WWE Universal Championship by preventing Brock Lesnar from cashing in and even beating him up.

Now, with the focus on WWE Stomping Grounds, Seth Rollins has another challenge from Baron Corbin to look forward to at the pay-per-view. However, this time there is an additional obstruction to his successful title defence with there being the risk of an unfair referee.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Super ShowDown, Seth Rollins faced Baron Corbin in a match for the WWE Universal Championship.

The match saw both men put their all in, but Corbin was frustrated again and again as he felt that the referee had been counting too slowly when he attempted to pin Seth Rollins.

The referee did not appreciate being berated again and again and pushed Corbin down when it happened one too many time.

Rollins used the distraction to roll up and pin Corbin, taking advantage and beating him, thereby retaining the WWE Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

Baron Corbin interrupted Seth Rollins' celebration on WWE RAW and said that their match at WWE Stomping Grounds was going to have a stipulation attached!

He said that he would have a guest referee of his choosing as the WWE management agreed that he had been robbed by unfair refereeing at WWE Super ShowDown. While Rollins was doubtful that anyone would agree to officiate for Baron Corbin, he was proved wrong.

Both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens made their way out to show their support for the former WWE RAW General Manager.

What's next?

On the 23rd of September, Seth Rollins will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin, with what appears to be Sami Zayn as the guest referee.