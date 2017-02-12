WWE News: Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn for the US title confirmed by the arena to host Fastlane

Could we finally see Zayn's moment of glory on the main roster at Fastlane?

New title match confirmed for March 5th pay-per-view.

What’s the news?

According to a report from wrestlinginc.com, a new match was made official for WWE Fastlane. It seems Chris Jericho will be defending the WWE United States title against Sami Zayn.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE Fastlane is scheduled for March 5th, 2017 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show will be headlined by Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Bill Goldberg.



The heart of the matter

In a youtube video posted by the official account of the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend his United States Championship against Sami Zayn.

On the last episode of Raw, Sami Zayn lost to Chris Jericho in a United States Championship match when Jericho was helped by Kevin Owens to retain his title. Jericho then said that he and Owens needed to show the world how strong their bond is. This would eventually set up the Festival of Friendship scheduled for the next episode of Raw.

What’s next?

We will have to wait on official word from WWE on whether or not this match will actually take place. But by the looks of it, it’s all but a certainty.

Sportskeeda’s take

If the venue hosting the event advertises a match, you better believe that WWE is going to make that match happen. Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn have been going back and forth with each other for quite some time, and this match may be the culmination of it all. We expect Zayn to win the championship to order to facilitate the Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens match at WrestleMania.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if they added some sort of a stipulation to this match, considering the interference that took place on Monday night. However, that may be dependant upon what happens with the Festival of Friendship on this next episode of Raw.

Sure, Owens helped Jericho retained after Chris accepted Goldberg’s challenge on his behalf, but the writers may change their mind and decide that Owens is mad at Jericho now.

Whatever the case may be, this match just became one of the best bouts scheduled for WWE Fastlane, from an in-ring standpoint. Jericho may have lost a step over the years, but he can still put on an entertaining match. Sami Zayn may very well be one of the best babyface wrestlers in the world right now, regardless of how they are pushing him on television.

In short, we cannot wait to see this match.