WWE News: Nikki Bella says she hopes to one day come out of retirement [WATCH]

Nikki Bella retired earlier this year

Nikki Bella has today taken to social media to share a video of herself wearing her ring attire, saying she'll hopefully be able to come out of retirement one day.

I feel like I need to come out of retirement. Well, I wish. We all know why I can't, but hopefully one day.

Nikki showed off her new gear before revealing that she feels really good.

Bella went on to tease an announcement by saying that she got to meet someone really amazing and can't wait to tell everyone all about it. You can see the video below.

Nikki revealed that she was following sister Brie into retirement when the pair appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their Bellas Podcast, with Nikki revealing that she was essentially forced to retire due to a herniated disc and a brain cyst.

I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, "You're done, no more." So I didn't get a choice, which sucks.

Nikki Bella's final match was against Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at the first ever all-female WWE event, Evolution.

Twin sister Brie Bella had announced her retirement in March, stating that she wanted to focus more on her personal life and other projects.

Nikki Bella's comments today follow remarks one month ago where the former WWE Superstar claimed she'd love to face off against current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch or the IIconics.

I'd love to come back and wrestle The Man - Becky Lynch, she's doing so well. Or The IIconics would be a dream. We planned on doing that after WrestleMania.

Following the teaser video, Nikki also shared a selfie, confirming she would "love to stay in this" - speaking about her trademark ring attire.

Love to stay in this. ❤️N pic.twitter.com/H9HQ7z4JYD — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 8, 2019

Back in July, Nikki also confirmed her relationship with former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

