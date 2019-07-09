WWE News: Nikki Cross announces stipulation for Bayley vs Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 448 // 09 Jul 2019, 08:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nikki Cross and Bayley

What's the story?

Bayley and Nikki Cross competed on WWE RAW this week in a 'Beat the Clock' challenge. The winner of the challenge would be able to decide what sort of match they would be competing in for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

It appears that Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss had a plan in place for if they were able to be the ones to decide the stipulation for the SmackDown Women's Championship. After Cross won the Challenge, she announced that the match at Extreme Rules would be a Handicap Match with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

However, there was more in the segment, as Bayley, the babyface Champion, did not act quite like a face.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past few weeks, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have become fast friends, with Cross helping out Bliss in every manner that she could. She helped Bliss get a match against Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and this week she did even more.

Bliss was absent from RAW this week due to her sickness, and Nikki Cross filled in for her. Bayley set a time of 4:32 minutes in her match by defeating Sarah Logan.

Nikki Cross was able to beat the clock by defeating Dana Brooke with 1 minute and 50 seconds to spare.

The heart of the matter

After winning the match, Nikki Cross called Bayley to the ring and announced that the match at Extreme Rules would be a Handicap Match, with Cross and Bliss facing Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Advertisement

She then went on to advise Bayley to find a friend as she was lacking a proper friend in WWE. Bayley did not take it too well and slapped Nikki Cross.

However, there was more on the part of Bayley that seemed to be more like a heel. When Dana Brooke was facing Cross, the former decided to run down the clock by running outside the ring. This was clearly a heelish move. However, Bayley being a babyface seemed to be in complete favour of the move and gave Brooke a high-five.

What's next?

Bayley will have the odds against her as she faced Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a handicap match at Extreme Rules. Could Sasha Banks return to help her at the pay-per-view and even things up?