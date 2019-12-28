WWE News: No. 1 Contender crowned for Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship

Dec 28, 2019



The Fiend will defend his Championship at the Royal Rumble

The Universal Championship will be on the line at the Royal Rumble when The Fiend Bray Wyatt defends his Title against Daniel Bryan. It was a long and convoluted road to finally determine this match-up. A Triple Threat match to determine the No. 1 Contender was set to kick off Friday Night SmackDown, but that match would not get underway thanks to Roman Reigns.

King Corbin was on his way down to the ring to take on The Miz and Daniel Bryan when the Big Dog showed up to seek his revenge for what happened at TLC.

Following the attack, Corbin refused to compete and demanded that the match be postponed. His demands were not met and WWE officials decided instead to move forward with the match without the reigning King of the Ring winner.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan would fight to a no-contest later on in the evening when Corbin sent his cronies down to the ring to attack both competitors.

Corbin changed his tune about competing once he was told that Roman Reigns had been asked to leave the arena, and the Triple Threat match was once again back on.

The third time proved to be the charm as this match finally came to a conclusion. Naturally, Roman Reigns was in fact not gone and got involved once again. Reigns pulled Corbin from the ring as he seemed poised to win thanks to outside interference from his buddy Dolph Ziggler. Corbin and Reigns would take their fight to the back, leaving Miz and Bryan to finish the match on their own. Bryan would go on to win the match by forcing The Miz to tap out to the LaBelle lock.

The Royal Rumble takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX on Sunday, January 26th. This is the first official match announced for the card, other than the annual Rumble matches themselves.